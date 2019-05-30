Berries have strong powerful compounds that make them some of the healthiest fruits you can have. Cranberries rank at the top of the list of healthy fruits because of this reason. There are many health problems that these tiny red berries can help treat, heal and reduce the risk of. Apart from its immense health benefits, cranberries have a sweet, tart taste too that makes it ideal as a fruit for dessert, jams or even juice. Cranberries are popular across the world and are increasingly becoming popular in India too. Here are some health benefits of cranberries that you should know about:

One of the foremost health concerns that cranberries are associated with is Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). For those suffering from UTI, cranberry juice is popularly prescribed by many experts as a treatment option. Not just this, it has been found that cranberries can even reduce the risk of repeat UTIs and thus keep the urinary system, including kidneys, bladder, and urethra safe from infections. Cranberries have a unique polyphenol — proanthocyanidins, or PACs in them which helps fight UTI. A study published in the Journal of Urology said that cranberries can keep infection-causing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls. In fact, it is said that frequent consumption of cranberries and cranberry juice can help reduce the dependence on antibiotics for UTI.

Cranberries also exhibit some properties that are good for the heart. This is because cranberries have flavonoids and antioxidants that help lower your risk of heart conditions like atherosclerosis. These are excellent for helping inhibit bad cholesterol or LDL.

Want beautiful, healthy skin? You must have cranberries. The high amount of antioxidants and vitamins in them help fight free radicals that accelerate ageing int he form of wrinkles, fine lines etc. It also helps promote healthy skin.

Cranberries are good for those trying to lose weight. Their high fibre content can keep you full for long and hence curb hunger pangs. Just make sure not to eat too many of them. Stick to a small bowl.

While there are many packaged cranberry juices available, try to choose the one that is natural and organic. Or try to juice fresh cranberries yourself.