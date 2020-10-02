Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. He took to his Instagram to announce this along with a picture of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati sporting a green ribbon on his blue suit. Also Read - KBC 12 October 1, 2020 Episode Highlights: Income Tax Officer Tanisha Aggarwal Wins Rs 40,000 So Far, Becomes Roll-over Contestant

The megastar took to social media and wrote, "The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR! .. bearing the giving of life to another."

So, what is the significance of a green ribbon?

The green ribbon is a badge of honor, a symbol of giving hope and sharing life through organ, eye, and tissue donation. It represents the simple act of saying yes – a small word that gives each of us the power to save up to eight lives and improve many more, according to the Midwest Transplant Network.

The actor also took to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “T 3674/5 – … in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever .. NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know ..”

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

T 3674/5 – … in fulfilment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time , to give us this today .. honour for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever ..

NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know , shall ever know .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/J9QjRikGnK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

Fans of the superstar flooded the picture with scores of comments lauding his pledge to donate his organs.

Donating organs is a gift of life, truly. If you get yourself registered as an organ donor, you can save and improve the life of 75 people.

BTW, Amitabh Bachchan is not the only celebrity who has pledged to donate organs. Actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rani Mukherjee, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a few names.

(With inputs from ANI)