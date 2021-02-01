The woman of the hour, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, once again made a statement with her fashion pick while presenting the Budget of the year. The Union Minister was presenting her first pandemic budget when she wore a red-and-white silk saree that came with a broad red and golden border. Also Read - Budget 2021 For Entertainment Industry: Tax Relief, Subsidy, Encouraging Female Employment - 4 Key Points

Keeping true to her strong yet subtle style, Sitharaman chose to team up her saree with a matching plain red blouse that came with elbow-length sleeves. The FM draped her saree in broad pleats and added a pair of gold bangles and a sleek chain to her look. The red bindi stood out and so did the tablet in her hand that replaced the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ on the Budget Day. Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Tradition, Carries 'Made in India' Tablet Instead of Bahi-Khata

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sitharaman is known to make a statement in subtle styles. She wears sarees and is often seen opting for colour red when making an appearance on importance days. Red, in Indian culture, has been considered a colour of power, energy, and love. It also denotes command and attention.

While the subtle appearance of that saree matches Sitharaman’s demeanour, the bold print and the choice of colour definitely symbolise the strength and confidence. We expect her budget to denote the same! Your thoughts on her look for the budget day?

Meanwhile, you can read about the expectations of the entertainment industry from the budget here.