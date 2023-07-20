Home

Why do we Crave Piping Hot Pakora And Samosa During Monsoon? Expert Reveals

We are also compulsively lured to a platter of spicy chutney and crispy treats while being aware of the health concerns associated with our indulgence.

The nostalgia of having hot tea and crispy fritters while outside in the rain with the family is unmatched. On a dark day, the mix of the crunchy exterior and the soft interior makes for a lovely experience that makes people feel snug and pleased. Fried dishes are a staple of traditional and social occasions for many ethnicities in our nation. Such foods get associated with positive experiences and social connections when they are consumed in social contexts, which increases the desire for them. India.com got in touch with Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder of Food Darzee exclusively to discuss what is it about fried and spicy food that their craving is so strong during the monsoon.

WHY DO WE CRAVE PAKORAS DURING MONSOON?

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava revealed that the science behind these cravings is that the hormone serotonin which keeps us happy and optimistic, dips in monsoon. Interesting, right? He said, “Lack of proper sunlight is the main reason, which also affects the production of Vitamin D in the body. Our body desires carbohydrates in such situations, as carbs are best to boost Serotonin levels in our body. However, within some time the levels go down again and the cravings are back.”

He continued, “Monsoon makes our surroundings damp which is why the crunchy feel of the deep-fried fritters gives us a sense of comfort and well-being. Consuming certain types of foods, including fried foods, can lead to the release of Dopamine in the brain. Dopamine hormone is associated with pleasure and reward and it can reinforce the desire for fried foods when we experience the positive sensations associated with eating them.”

HOW PAKORAS ARE COMFORTING DURING MONSOON?

People frequently seek warm and comforting dishes during heavy rains and chilly weather. Fritters or bhajis, with their crispy, deep-fried surface, and delectably spicy contents, are the ideal solution. The availability of fresh ingredients, which are frequently used, is another element contributing to the tradition of eating fritters during the rainy season. These tasty treats are frequently made with vegetables like cauliflower, onions, potatoes, spinach, and eggplants.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES?

The health expert highlights the importance of mindful eating. He said, “While it’s okay to occasionally indulge in fried foods, it is essential to be mindful of their high calorie and fat content. If cravings for fried foods become overwhelming, one can explore healthier cooking alternatives such as grilling, etc.”

Deep-fried food is frequently high in calories, and eating too much of it can be detrimental to our health by increasing weight and cholesterol levels. One can find healthy techniques to fulfill our taste senses and increase happy hormones to prevent this unwelcome weight gain. Dr. Siddhant Bhargava also suggests some low-calorie alternatives like fruit or sprouts chaat, baked papads, roasted nuts, grilled paneer, or tofu and baked vegetable slices. These foods offer similar textures and flavors with lesser calories.

