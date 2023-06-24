Why do You Need Fats in Your Diet? 6 Benefits to Know

Home

Dietary fat tends to have bad reputation. You may have heard that eating fat isn’t healthy for your body But that’s a myth! as long as you eat fats in moderation, fats are healthy. Fat is an essential part of a balanced diet. Your body needs dietary fat for many biological reasons. Not consuming enough fat can make it harder for your body to function the way it should and can lead to health issues.

According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”Over the years, fat has gotten a bad rap. As a result, many people now fear fat and try to avoid it altogether. But the truth of the matter is that we need fats to survive. Fat is a major source of energy, so instead of avoiding it, focus on how you can improve the quality of the fat you eat.” Nutritionist also shares 6 reasons why fats are considered healthy for your body.

Here are Some of the Essential Roles Fat Plays in Your body:

Helps You Absorb Vitamins: Vitamins A,D,E and K are fat-soluble, meaning your body can absorb them only when you consume them along with fat. Supports Cell Growth: Fat provides structure to the outer membrane of ever cell in your body Supports brain and eye health: The omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) help maintain the health of your brain, central nervous system and retinas. Wound Healing: Essential fatty acids play a key role in wound healing and blood clotting. Hormone Production: Serve as building blocks for steroid hormones and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins required for hormone synthesis and function. Source of Energy: Each gram of fat you consume provides you with about 9 calories of energy. Well, it is important to note that not all fats are created equal. Aim for a balanced intake of healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats (found in foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil) and polyunsaturated fats (found in fatty fish, seeds, and vegetable oils). Limiting saturated and trans fats is recommended for maintaining optimal health.

So, embrace the power of healthy fats in your diet!

