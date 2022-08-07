The significance of staying hydrated cannot be overstated, and it goes beyond simply drinking water. But, with so many conflicting reports on whether or not drinking water during meals is a good idea, what should you do?Also Read - Chana Sprouts Benefits: Know The Best Time to Have This Healthy Snack

Water and other liquids can dilute digestive juices, making digestion more difficult. Drinking during meals can also result in poor chewing habits; sipping a glass of water while eating slows you down, increasing the likelihood that you'll swallow your food whole. If you have to drink something, it is best to stick to water between meals. As a general rule, no liquid should be mixed with solids. Liquid tends to pass directly into the intestine, removing all digestive enzymes and thus inhibiting digestion.

Why you shouldn’t drink anything while you eat?

Increase in Weight: One of the side effect of drinking water with meals is that you tend to gain weight. This is because insulin levels rise, and food is broken down to produce fat, which is then stored. Aside from that, Ayurveda states that a weak digestive fire is one of the primary causes of obesity.

Leads to gastric issues: Drinking liquids while eating can lead to stomach and mouth acidity. It can make you swallow more air, which causes you to burp more. This will take your attention away from your food, making it more difficult to enjoy.

Increases Insulin in Your Body: Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels and fat storage. Drinking liquids with meals may raise insulin levels, causing weight gain. This isn’t just true for plain water; drinking juice or soda with your meal will also affect how much insulin your body produces.

Decreases the amount of saliva produced: Saliva is an essential component of digestion, helping in the breakdown and softening of food. However, drinking a glass of water during a meal reduces saliva production and also reducing its effectiveness.