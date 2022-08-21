There are some things in life you hear and you don’t believe its true. One such thing is your mom warning you about not showering during a thunderstorm. When we are younger, we used to thing whatever our moms are saying is absolutely ten on ten and have to adhere to it whatsoever. But as we grow older we start listening to different opinions, beliefs and questions ourselves why is it?. So today we will answer you one of your mom’s saying of not showering during a thunderstorm.Also Read - HP Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorms During Next 2-3 Hrs | Details Inside

There are over million thunderstorms each year. While many people have might experienced what a thunderstorm is but a few doesn’t know what actually storms are. A thunderstorm is a violent, short-lived thunder disturbance always associated with dense clouds, heavy rain, lighting and thunder. Most people are familiar with basic thunderstorm safety precautions, like don’t stand under trees or near windows or avoid talking on the phones. But did you know that you should avoid taking showers or bath during thunderstorms. Why? Lets find out. Also Read - Himachal Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Very Likely To Occur In These Districts

Why you should not shower or bath during thunderstorms?

The answer is lighting. Yes you have heard it right! Lighting carries a strong electric current that can go down through pipes and water which travel right through in the shower. Also, it can travel through other electronic appliances, so its better to stay away from landline phones. This could result in passing out, heart attack, numbness, electric shock, tingling or death. Also Read - 16 Dead 7 Districts Of Bihar Due To Thunderstorms. CM Nitish Announces Rs 4 Lakhs Assistance

Lightning can affect people in a number of ways through ground current, when lighting hits something you are touching, direct strike which is quite deadly. Jeffrey A. Andresen, PhD, professor of geography, environment, and spatial sciences at Michigan State University, tells Health. “If you are extremely unlucky and in contact with some of the plumbing or other metal in your home and lightning strikes, you could be seriously injured or worse as electricity passes through the metal.”

Other activities you should avoid during thunderstorms