Why is Kolkata’s Durga Puja recognised as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage?

From elaborate idols to stunning installations, Kolkata transforms into a grand cultural hub during Durga Puja, bringing together art, heritage and collective celebration.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/why-is-kolkatas-durga-puja-recognised-as-a-unesco-intangible-cultural-heritage-8534838/ Copy

How did Kolkata’s Durga Puja earn UNESCO heritage recognition (PC: Meta AI)

Every year, Kolkata undergoes a remarkable transformation during Durga Puja. As the city prepares for the 2026 celebrations, familiar streets are set to become colourful public spaces; neighbourhoods will feature elaborate decorations and the sound of dhaak drums will fill the air. Families, artists, volunteers and visitors come together to celebrate one of Bengal’s most cherished traditions. However, the festival’s importance goes far beyond its religious roots. It represents a living cultural practice that combines artistic expression, traditional craftsmanship and community participation. This unique blend has helped Kolkata’s Durga Puja gain international recognition, placing the city’s cultural identity in the global spotlight.

When did Kolkata’s Durga Puja receive UNESCO recognition?

Kolkata’s Durga Puja was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 15, 2021. As the city prepares to celebrate the festival again in 2026, this recognition continues to highlight its importance as a tradition that brings religion, art and public participation together.

Unlike monuments or historical buildings, intangible cultural heritage includes living traditions, skills and practices passed down through generations. Durga Puja fits this description because its cultural value depends on the people who organise it, create its artwork and keep its customs alive.

How does Durga Puja bring religion and art together?

The festival centres on Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. In Kolkata, this religious story is expressed through elaborate clay idols, artistic installations and temporary structures known as pandals.

During Durga Puja 2026, visitors can explore the city’s diverse artistic traditions, from pandals inspired by Bengali heritage to contemporary designs featuring innovative materials, architecture and lighting. These temporary displays turn neighbourhoods into public art spaces, allowing people to experience creative work beyond conventional galleries and museums.

Why are artisans and traditional crafts important?

Months of preparation go into creating the festival’s idols and pandals. Artisans, particularly those working in Kumartuli, Kolkata’s renowned idol-making neighbourhood, shape clay figures using skills passed down through generations.

Their work involves preparing the structures, moulding the clay, adding intricate details and painting the idols. The festival also supports dhaakis, decorators, bamboo workers, lighting specialists and other craftspeople whose efforts make the celebrations possible. As preparations for 2026 continue, these traditional skills remain central to the festival’s identity and help sustain livelihoods across the region.

How does Durga Puja unite different communities?

Community participation is another important reason behind the festival’s cultural significance. Local clubs, residents, volunteers and artists work together to plan celebrations that welcome people from different backgrounds.

During the 2026 festivities, pandal-hopping will once again offer people an opportunity to explore different neighbourhoods, admire artistic installations and share in the celebrations. Public spaces become meeting points where people participate in a common cultural experience. Women and members of marginalised communities also contribute to different aspects of organising and performing the festival.

Who helped document the festival for UNESCO?

Historian Tapati Guha-Thakurta played an important role in documenting Durga Puja’s artistic and social dimensions for its UNESCO nomination. Her research examined how the festival combines religious traditions with public art, community participation and changing urban culture.

The nomination helped present Durga Puja as a living tradition that continues to evolve while retaining its cultural roots. Its 2021 recognition remains significant as Kolkata prepares for another celebration in 2026.

What makes Durga Puja special for travellers in 2026?

For visitors, Durga Puja 2026 offers an opportunity to experience Kolkata through its art, food, neighbourhoods and traditions. Pandal-hopping reveals a variety of creative approaches, from familiar cultural motifs to contemporary installations. Bengali delicacies, street food, music and public celebrations add to the experience.

The festivities conclude with the immersion of the idols, marking the goddess’s departure and the end of the celebrations. For many families, this moment carries a deep sense of reunion, belonging and anticipation for the next year.