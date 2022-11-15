Why Is One Drop Of GOLDEN BLOOD Group More Precious Than One Gram Of Gold?

The human population on this planet is going to cross the 8 billion mark on November 15, according to a UN Report. And this mammoth population generally shares 8 types of blood groups.

Why Is One Drop Of GOLDEN BLOOD Group More Precious Than One Gram Of Gold? (Representational image)

Golden Blood Group: The human population on this planet is going to cross the 8 billion mark on November 15, according to a UN Report. And this mammoth population generally shares 8 types of blood groups. In fact, since the discovery of these blood groups, people who have been alive had them too. The blood groups are A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, and AB-. But one more blood group has been found that is found in the bodies of only 45 people out of 8 billion. The name of this blood group is “Golden Blood”, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar who has shared some unique information about this.

The information has been shared in Q n A format. So, here we go.

Question 1: What is the Golden Blood group?

Answer: Golden blood is a rare blood group found in the human body. Another name for this blood group is Rhnull. It is found in the bodies of only 45 people across the world and this blood can be transfused into the body of humans with any blood group. The blood of this group is found in very few people and that is why this blood group is considered rare.

Question 2: Why Rhnull is called the Golden Blood group?

Answer: Even though this blood group has been found in the body of 45 people in the world, its donors are still only 9 people in the world. This means that there are 36 people with the golden blood group who are either not in a position to donate their blood or are not ready to donate their blood voluntarily.

In such a situation, the cost of one drop of blood of this blood group is more than one gram of gold. For this reason, it has been named the Golden Blood Group.

Question 3: Why is golden blood called Rhnull?

Answer: Golden blood is called Rhnull because this blood is found in the body of the same person whose Rh factor is null. Now you must be thinking that what is this Rh factor and null? Actually, the blood in our body is made up of 3 types of cells, 1. Red blood cells 2. White blood cells 3. Platelets.

Which is the blood group of our body, it is known on the basis of two things

Antibody: The protein present in the white blood. Antigen: The protein present in the red blood cell.

Rh is a protein present on the surface of red blood cells. In the normal human body, this Rh is either positive or negative. But the person who has golden blood in his body, their body’s Rh is neither positive nor negative. This means that the Rh factor is null in their body.

Question 4: Why golden blood is found in the body of only a few people?

Answer: Golden blood group is caused by genetic mutation. This is usually due to the mutation of the RHAG gene in the body of such people. There are mainly two reasons for the presence of these blood groups in the human body.

Due to genetic mutation, it is transferred from one generation to another.

According to the National Library of Medicine website, marriages between cousins, siblings, or close or distant relatives also increase the likelihood of children having golden blood.

Question 5: Where was the first golden blood seen?

Answer: According to the National Library of Medicine website, this blood group was first found in the body of an Australian Aboriginal woman in 1961. After this, doctor GH Woz and his colleagues at King Edward Memorial Hospital in Australia prepared a detailed report about it.

This report was published in the journal of the Pakistan Medical Association this year. Earlier, doctors believed that babies could not be born alive without the Rh antigen.

Question 6: Is there any danger for those with the golden blood group?

Answer: People with the golden blood group lack hemoglobin in their bodies. Because of this, there is a risk of yellowness and reduction of red blood cells in the body. Most people with this blood group have been found to be victims of anemia. Experts believe that if both the mother and the unborn child have golden blood in their bodies, then the chances of miscarriage increase. Such people are also more likely to have kidney failure.