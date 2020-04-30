Why are we losing more and more people to cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic? This question may have crossed your mind after getting to hear news about famous Bollywood personalities’ death. Yes, we lost Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan just in a gap of less than 24 hours during this worldwide health crisis. Is there a strong link between cancer and coronavirus? Are cancer patients more susceptible to get infections and die during the pandemic? We will try to answer all your questions here. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Dies of Leukemia: Types of Cancer Other Bollywood Stars Are Suffering From

Link Between Coronavirus And Cancer

Cancer patients are approximately three times more likely than others to die from COVID-19. This is what a recent Chinese study published in the journal Cancer Discovery has revealed.

This happens because treatment options like chemotherapy weakens a cancer patient's immunity. And a compromised immune system becomes unable to fight against infections. So, during the times of COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients need to be extra careful and concerned about their health. Currently, even a small infection can potentially claim your life.

Patients suffering from different types of cancer fall in highly vulnerable group and are quite susceptible to respiratory pathogens and severe pneumonia.

Guide For Cancer Patients to Prevent Coronavirus Infection

If you are a cancer survivor or still fighting the battle against the disease, your immune system may be weak. Following these precautionary measures may help you reduce your risk of contracting novel coronavirus infection and death.