Sunscreen is not only used to protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays, but it also helps slow down the signs of ageing. Most sunscreens help protect the skin against UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) caused by the sun's harmful rays. Using an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen is proven to protect the skin from the UV rays that pass through the earth's ozone layer. The increase in pollution levels and depletion of the ozone layer has left our skin more exposed to the harmful UV rays and increased the pace by which our skin ages. Applying sunscreen can help our skin stay protected while slowing down the appearance of the signs of ageing. It also helps reduce our risk of getting skin cancer.

However, it is crucial to select a sunscreen that suits your skin type, lifestyle and environment. If you tend to spend long hours exposed to the sun's harmful rays, opt for a sunscreen with a high SPF, otherwise, an SPF between 15 to 30 is enough to keep your skin safe and protected from the sun's harmful rays.

Sunscreen is crucial for those who spend hours indoors too. Sunlight through the windows and the light emitted by devices harm the skin and hasten its ageing process. While the windows and the screens block most of the ultraviolet (UV) rays, they do not shield all of them in equal measure, allowing our skin to be exposed to their harmful effects.

Skincare experts advise us to use sunscreen a minimum of twice a day, regardless of our plan for the day. It is important to remember, our skin takes up to 20 mins to absorb the sunscreen. Ensure to apply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before stepping out of your house. Shake the bottle well before use. Ensure you apply sunscreen on all the exposed parts of your body, like your arms, feet and the back of your neck. If you spend more than an hour exposed to the sun, apply more sunscreen for added protection against the sun’s harmful rays.

Once you start applying sunscreen, you will notice your skin stays protected against sunburns, redness and the effects of a heat stroke. Your fine lines and other signs of ageing lessen in intensity. The ingredients used in sunscreen help your skin regain its elasticity and give it a youthful glow.

By Deepak Jain, CEO and Founder, Lass Naturals