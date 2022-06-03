Humans have a common habit of eating something sweet after any meal. Even at parties, we can find that starters and soups are served first and desserts at last. This habit has been a behavioural pattern which is being followed over the year. But many people do not that our ancient Indian culture recommends us to eat sweets before we start our full-fledged meal. Our forefathers and ancestors have implemented certain rules for our bodies to work efficiently. Obviously, there must be a reason behind this rule as well.Also Read - Is it a Good Idea to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach? Here’s What We Know

It is believed that ayurvedic eating order is according to taste, i.e. sweet, sour, salt, pungent, bitter, and astringent. That means one must start the meal by eating something sweet followed by something salty in the middle and astringent or spicy at the end. Eating food that satisfies all six tastes helps us in staying stay healthy. Foods with a single taste or few tastes can lead to a range of health problems. Also Read - Side Effects of Cucumber: Know Why You Should Avoid Eating Kheera at Night

Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti explains why Ayurveda suggest consuming sweets before a meal:

Sweet taste acts up instantly on our taste buds rather than other tastes. Eating sweet things initially empowers the progression of stomach related emissions; it speeds up the digestion process and helps your taste buds. Not just that, few studies have shown that if you end your meal with sweets it will react with the acid and you will start facing digestive obstructions such as bloating, acidity and gastric obstruction. Also Read - Heat And Heart Failure: 7 Tips to Protect Your Heart This Summer

It is also suggested to consume sweets first because they are made up of earth and water elements which are heavy by nature and are therefore difficult to digest so, at the beginning of a meal the digestive power is at its highest level, which allows people to digest sweet foods easily. Eating sweet after your meal tends to make your metabolism slow. A body having slow metabolism will lead to many problems such as diabetes, obesity, thyroid disorders, and PCOS.

Eating sweets before meals helps the body to release digestive hormones in your body and improve digestion. Taking sweets after a meal can slow down digestion and cause digestive problems. One can replace sweets or desserts with fennel seeds or buttermilk at the end of the meal as this helps ease digestion and cleanses the mouth. Betel leaf with nuts and paan can also be had at end of a meal.