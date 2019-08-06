Trekking is considered to be one of the most challenging outdoor activities. Climbing uphill, the high altitude, low oxygen levels, and not to forget: the unbearable temperatures, most of us aren’t used to the conditions in the mountainous regions, which makes it more challenging. However, adjusting your diet and nutrition intake will make the climb not-so-strenuous.

You have to limit the baggage for the trek. The weight of your bag affects your posture, which can cause further damage during the trek. If the duration of your trek is less than a fortnight, then go for a 40 to 50-litre backpack (in terms of volume). In general, a 50-litre backpack should be sufficient to carry the essentials and a sleeping bag. It’s best to limit the weight of the backpack to around 9-10 kg, but if the duration of the trek is longer than usual, then try to keep it below 12kg.

Here are a few essentials according to Sheryl Salis, dietitian and certified diabetes educator, that you must ensure are taken care of for your next trek:

• Start your day with a healthy wholesome breakfast – It is very important to have a nutritious breakfast to kick-start your hiking trip, it will keep you going and help you recover too. Healthy breakfast choices include Upma, Poha, Idli, Dosa, rolled oats with milk or yoghurt, granola in milk with nuts.

• Avoid sugar – If you want to steer clear of problems such as a sore throat or dehydration, cut down on your sugar intake before the trek begins. Sugar is essential for the human body, but most of us consume it in excessive amounts without realizing. This can have ill effects on the heart, which is something you want to avoid at high altitudes. Some of us are addicted to sugar without realizing it, and if you are one of them, then slowly cutting down on sugar on a daily basis would be a good idea!