We have often been told that processed food is bad for health. But what exactly makes it so bad? After all, processed food is all around us, it is convenient, easily available, quick to cook, cheap and tasty. So the temptation to give into processed foods is very high no matter what your financial, health or other status is. A new research has shed light on a shocking discovery. A research by the National Institutes of Health has found that you can actually eat about 500 additional calories per day when you eat mostly processed foods. When you eat minimally processed foods, you tend to eat fewer calories. More calories definitely mean obesity and that in turn invites tons of other health problems. Here are some other dangerous effects of eating processed food regularly.

When kids eat junk food including microwaved foods and barbequed meats, it could lead to food allergies. High levels of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) in junk foods such as sugars, processed foods, microwaved foods and roasted or barbequed meats can play a role in the development and progression of different oxidative-based diseases including diabetes, atherosclerosis and neurological disorders, said the researchers.

Ever noticed how consumption of processed foods makes your skin look bad? Processed foods are high in saturated fats and trans fat which are known to shoot up sebum production and hence skin problems like acne.

Processed foods could also increase your risk of suffering from cancer. They have high levels of sugar, fat, and salt, and lack in vitamins and fibre which could result in a pike in the risk of overall cancer and also breast cancer.

Regular consumption of fast food and processed food has also been linked to depression. A regular intake of healthy food, on the other hand, has been found to reduce the risk of and alleviate symptoms of depression.