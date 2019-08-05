Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls jackfruit seeds the true Indian superfood. Not many know this, but there are plenty of health benefits of jackfruit seeds. In her most recent social media post, she writes about how monsoon is a great time for jackfruit seeds. “The green veggies are off the menu but the seeds ensure a steady supply of vitamins, fibre and minerals,” she writes. If you follow Shravan, which means that if you believe in fasting (eating only vegetarian food) during the month of Shravan, you may also put meat and eggs off the list, and the seeds will ensure a steady supply of amino acids too. They are truly versatile. Here are some reasons why you need to be eating jackfruit seeds and not just the sweet fruit:

1. They are versatile – You can boil jackfruit seeds, roast them or cook them like a curry to go with rice. You can sprinkle a bit of salt and masala on the boiled seeds and eat them as an afternoon snack too. These will ensure that you are full until dinner time.

2. Nutritious – Jackfruit seeds have polyphenols that give you ageless skin. They also have manganese and magnesium which are useful for a variety of reasons including promoting good bone health. They have zinc and other micro minerals that help boost fertility and hormonal health. They have fibre, riboflavin and rich Vitamin B profile that both reduce and regulate high blood pressure, improve blood sugar control and reduce gut inflammation. The fibre ensures that you remain full for long and stay away from junk food. This also ensures excellent heart health because it helps beat bad cholesterol and other associated health problems.

3. It is easy on the pocket too. These are available at your local sabziwala.