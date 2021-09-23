Why You Should Never Have Tea on an Empty Stomach, Expert Speaks

“Ahh… what a tiring day, all I want is a cup of hot tea to keep me going…”, or “Good Morning, all I need is a cup of hot tea, to help me start my day…” sound familiar. Yes, tea is a drink that most of us turn to on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day. Have you ever considered whether the tea is really good for you to consume, and how much is safe for daily consumption, and if you should have tea at all on an empty stomach?Also Read - Covid 19 Vaccine Latest Update: Pfizer, Covavax, Johnson And Johnson Vaccines Likely To Be Safe For Kids| Watch Video For Details

Nina Maria Saldanha, executive nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru (Whitefield) shares the side effects of consuming tea and why you should never have it on an empty stomach. Also Read - All You Should Know About Prostate Cancer

She says, “tea should be avoided if you are suffering from acidity, as the high content of caffeine can increase your acidity levels. It also hinders iron absorption, so consuming excess tea especially if you have iron-deficiency anaemia, can be detrimental to your health. Consuming too much tea when you are unwell, can in fact cause more problems to your health, as an excess of tea can trigger nausea, dizziness, etc. children below the age of 12-15 are also advised against consuming tea or coffee, as it can have negative effects on their growth and development, besides promoting addiction.” Also Read - Health Tips : Best Ways To Increase Metabolism, Watch Video

Consuming tea on an empty can have side effects:

Having tea on an empty stomach can disrupt your acid and alkaline balance. Tea can cause constipation: A chemical present in the tea called Theophylline can have a negative effect on your digestive system which can lead to constipation. Many of us start our day with tea as it helps in clear bowel movement but consuming a lot of it can lead to constipation. Consuming tea first thing in the morning can inhibit the absorption of other nutrients, according to a report in NDTV. Tea has traces of nicotine, which makes you addicted to the beverage.

What is the best time to drink Tea?

You can consume your morning tea, 1-2 hours after eating your breakfast. Make sure you are not empty stomach, you can also have tea in the evening with some snacks.

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one can start with plain water and have fruit after waking up, and then you can have your tea.

It’s time to pick up a good habit!