If you have recently ventured into cooking, then anything and everything seems like a task, especially chopping and cleaning those veggies. While cleaning veggies with water seems like a safe choice, with certain vegetables, it just doesn't work. Mushrooms for instance should never be washed, yes, you read that right. For mushrooms, excess moisture is the enemy, and it may leave you disappointed (it will end up being slimy, mushy, or grey). Mushrooms soak up liquid like a sponge and if you cook them in that state they will never be crispy or flavourful- because of too much water.

What’s the best way to clean mushrooms?

Mushrooms should not be washed, but they can be cleaned. Master chef Pankaj Bhadouria took to Instagram to share this amazing tip. In the video, she talks about what's the best way to clean the shrooms.

Watch the video here:

If you find any patches of dirt or grime, then you should clean them with a small amount of maida (refined wheat flour) and rub them all over the mushrooms. Maida helps in getting rid of any slime or dirt. After that make sure you wipe off any gross bits with a wet cloth. Easy right?

If you are craving a mushroom dish tonight, then try this amazing tip to clean those shrooms and tell us in the comment below about your experience.

Will you try this amazing tip?