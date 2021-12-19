Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire again. Nora is known for eloquent dance moves and with what ease she performs. People are always in awe of her for her looks, her fashion and her dance moves. Recently, she wore a red gown and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - OMG! Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's Chemistry In Dance Meri Rani Teaser Will Leave You Excited

Taking it to Instagram, Nora uploaded a series of photos. The caption read," "And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it – @spacemuffin27 (sic)." She wore minimal jewelry and is embracing the art of minimalism.

For the occasion, Nora chose a bright red gown. The gown has the usual statement high-thigh slit with off-shoulders. According to the official website, the ensemble has drape fabric that has eye-catching air with an irresistible shade of red. The sharply contoured cleavage and deep slit dress allow the dress to have a modern and bold look.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This ensemble is available on the official website of Tarikediz. According to the website, the ensemble costs $1.165. Check it out here.

For accessories, she kept it simple and chic. She wore a thin chain of diamond studded necklace with matching diamond earrings. She wore matching stilettos. For makeup, she chose highlighter with glistening skin, sleek eyebrows, eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes.

On the work front, Nora is working with Guru Randhawa on a music video Dance Meri Rani.

What do you think of Nora’s attire?