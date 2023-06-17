Home

Will You Buy This Louis Vitton Bag Rendition That is Smaller Than A Crumb And Requires Microscope to View it?

Wait, what? A bag so small that it probably would look good on ants, is the talk of the fashion town as MSCHF released its latest miniature bag that more than just a luxury accessory but a statement.

The sky is the limit when it comes to imagination and execution. Every other day, the world and the people living it keep surprising us with the latest ingenious innovations and this time, probably, the world’s smallest bag. Designers have surely taken the innovation up a notch with their latest handbag. The internet is already going gaga- with this latest mini bag that comes with a microscope. In what is said to be a fashion accessory smaller than a grain of rice, if we lose it it will a wealth for the ants!

However, the brand and the designer have a more artistic take on their creation. It is a statement on the use of luxury accessories. MSCHF is known for its innovative fashion designing. And this time, they have taken it to next level.

Take a Look, Sorry Zoom!

A mini-miniature handbag was designed by MSCHF, which is the rendition of a Louis Vitton tote bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

They captioned it as, “Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you’ll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier. (sic)”

It is a neon tote bag that is a replica of an LV bag collection OnTheGo tote. The bag measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, making it smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, according to New York Times.

The New York Times quoted, Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF, positioned the bag as a commentary on the impracticality of ever-shrinking luxury handbags. “I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” he said in an interview. “But it has basically become jewelry.”

The comment section has really hilarious replies. One account wrote, “Finally a bag that fits all this cash.” Meanwhile another said, ” ’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it.” And here someone finally said it, “It’s a hand bag for ants.”

According to a report by Vogue, it will first be displayed in a sealed gel case and pre-mounted beneath a microscope on public view at the 8 Avenue Matignon gallery in Paris from June 20 to June 24. Then it will make its way into the Just Phriends sale—an upcoming auction from Pharrell Williams’s auction house, Joopiter, on June 19 to June 27.

Stay tuned to know the price of this bag as it goes for auction next week!

