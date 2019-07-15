If you watched the epic Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, we are sure that you may have been inspired to play tennis. While competitive tennis is not everyone’s cup of tea, playing tennis for leisure is something you can safely and surely consider. Being physically active has tons of health benefits regardless of your age, gender and medical condition. There is no dearth of physical activities that can help you. One of the many things you can do to keep yourself active regularly is playing tennis. All you require is a good tennis racket and ball, a lawn and a worthy opponent. Here are some ways in which playing tennis can help you:

It is good for the whole body: Playing tennis requires you to be active and on your toes and use all parts of your body. Your hands, your legs, your eyes, your mental focus, your core need to be fully alert and pumped up. The running for the shots is an excellent cardio exercise.

Hand-eye coordination: When you hit a shot, you need excellent hand-eye coordination. This helps develop your mental strength and concentration too.

Weight loss: A session of tennis can burn plenty of calories and fat because you need to be continuously active while on the field.

Arms workout: Your hand needs to do a bit of work as you serve or hit a shot. You must try to incorporate all kinds of shots—backhand, forehand, smash etc. This will give a complete workout. You must also make sure that you stretch and do warmup for your other non-playing hand too.

It is good for your memory: Did you know that playing tennis can help improve your memory? A 2016 study by the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Texas Institute for Brain Injury and Repair in the US stated that activities like tennis may help enhance your memory as tennis is an activity that requires attention and this helps release memory-enhancing chemicals in the brain, helping to store memories that occur just before or soon after the experience. The study was published in the journal Nature.