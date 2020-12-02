Who knows if this season we’ll need winter boots. And again, we might be limited to protecting ourselves from Coronavirus 2.0. Assuming that all we’re optimists (and more than that, we like buying new shoes). So let’s make a concerted effort by treating ourselves to a brand new pair of shoes to be ready for the winters that we have grown to love. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In A Red Ruffle Saree by Sanya Gulati Worth Rs 30K

With big jackets and cosy-boy jumpers in the pantheon of cold-weather greats, the best pair save you in all situations. They're functional. They're fashionable. It's fun to stomp around. When it comes to comfort, keeping your feet is imperative. Flimsy footwear might look nice, but harsh elements of the weather will not shield your tootsies from dampness.

Ambud Sharma, Founder, Escaro Royale sheds light on finding the perfect pair of shoes for men. Let's look at a few styles that can be incorporated into any fashionable day or night look this winter season:

Leather lace-up boots:

Lace-ups are a fantastic style. These boots go hand in hand with the skin fit pants. You’ll place your head and shoulders above the other people in the room with a nice pair of pants, a t-shirt and some lace-up boots. Not only are they perfect winter boots, but any seasonal boots for men are great.. AURORA WINGTIP LACE UP BOOT IN WOOD FINISH.

High top sneakers:

If you’ve been staring at the high top pair, now is the opportunity for you to get it. These shoes will keep your feet comfortable and contribute to the beauty quotient at the same time. To suit your preferences, mix and match the print or cloth of the shoe: from leather to suede or from print to simple.

Chelsea Boots

This boot style is perhaps the most flexible of them all. This can be dressed up or down to add something great to your fashion finish and still look amazing. For those more comfortable, casual days, your Chelsea’s tailored denim with a nice shirt and waist-length jacket looks cool. Winter smart dress is perfect for something more fashionable, jeans, tailored crewneck knit jumper and long coat- Regal Chelsea Boots in large Croctan.

The Ankle boot look

All right, it looks fabulous, but an air of caution is required here. Although the ankle boot is very fashionable, the Chelsea or battle boot does not have the same security for the feet. Lower side panels can leave the elements more exposed to your ankles. However, carefully pick the occasion and during the winter months, you can always nail the great ankle boot look.

Cap toe leather boots:

Who said that one should not wear boots on formal clothes. The added bonus of extra rubber on the toe is a cap-toe boot, which gives it a little bit more protection from snow and rain. Plus, it is a nice added element of style, just like with cap-toe oxfords.