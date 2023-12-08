Home

Winter Fashion Tips: 7 Trendy Ways to Layer up And Look Non-Bulky This Season

Winter fashion tips 2023: Want to stay warm and look stylish this winter season? Follow these clever tips to stay warm and fashionable.

Winter Fashion Trends 2023: As the season brings chilly breezes and cozy hot chocolate moments, the urge to stay wrapped in comforters or pile on layers for warmth is natural. However, this often leads to a less-than-stylish, bulky appearance. But fret not, we are here to help!

Mastering winter layering is a skill that, when executed well, offers both warmth and sleek style, avoiding any unnecessary bulkiness. Here’s listing a few layering tips to stay warm and stylish this winter season:

1. Thin Base Layer



Instead of going with a basic summer t-shirt or a bulky sweatshirt, go with a fitted turtleneck or thermals that cling to your body and also keep you warm as your base layer. This will provide insulation without the bulk.

2. Gillets or Vest



Are you one of those people who couldn’t understand the real purpose of a gillet or a vest? We all have been there. This piece of clothing is more functional and practical than you could think. Add a sleeveless vest or a gilet over your base layer for core warmth that doesn’t add weight to your arms, maintaining a slimmer silhouette.

3. Middle Layer



Opt for a tailored blazer or a structured jacket as a middle layer; the tailored fit will keep the look streamlined, thereby, also keeping you warm.

4. Trade your button-down with cardigans or denim



If you want to maintain a formal look at work, swap your button-down shirt with a cozy cardigan or a denim shirt, it’s a lot warmer than a shirt and would also keep you warm, thereby, maintaining a leaner silhouette.

5. Meticulously Designed Outwear:



Choose outerwear like a wool coat or down jacket that’s designed with a cinched waist or a tapered cut to define your shape.

6. Layer Tights Under Wide-Leg Jeans:



This winter, it’s all about embracing the comfort and warmth of baggy or wide-leg denim. While the skinny silhouette may have reigned supreme for years, there’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s offering some serious winter-ready advantages. Giving you ample room to wear tights or leggings underneath, you can get protection from cold weather meanwhile also looking stylish.

7. Accessorize wisely



While choosing the fabric of gloves, caps, or scarves, choose fabrics that are warm yet light, and avoid chunky knits that can add unnecessary volume.

By carefully selecting and combining these elements, you can create an effective layered outfit that combats the cold without compromising on style. Happy styling!

