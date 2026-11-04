Winter health care: Simple Ayurvedic ways to manage dryness, fatigue and seasonal changes

As temperatures drop, small changes to your meals and everyday routine can help you stay comfortable and maintain your well-being throughout the season.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/winter-health-care-simple-ayurvedic-ways-to-manage-dryness-fatigue-and-seasonal-changes-8542271/ Copy

Stay healthy this winter with these Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle tips (PC: Meta AI)

Winter brings cooler mornings, cosy evenings and a change in everyday routines. However, the drop in temperature can also affect how the body feels and functions. Dry skin, rough hair, low energy and disturbed sleep are common concerns during this time. Ayurveda approaches winter wellness by focusing on warmth, nourishment and balance. Its seasonal practices, known as Ritucharya, encourage people to adjust their food habits and daily routines according to the weather. From choosing warming meals to following a regular self-care routine, a few simple changes can help make the colder months more comfortable.

How winter affects your body, skin and hair

Cold weather can influence several aspects of health. Lower temperatures may cause blood vessels to narrow, which can temporarily increase blood pressure and put additional strain on the heart. Shorter daylight hours can also affect the body’s sleep-wake cycle, leaving some people feeling tired or less active. Spending more time indoors may increase exposure to seasonal infections.

Skin and hair are equally affected by winter conditions. Low humidity can draw moisture from the skin, making it dry, flaky and irritated. People with conditions such as eczema may experience more discomfort. Hair can lose moisture and elasticity, becoming rough and brittle. The scalp may also become dry and itchy, sometimes leading to dandruff.

What Ayurveda says about winter wellness

According to Ayurveda, winter includes two seasonal phases: Hemanta, or early winter, and Shishira, or late winter. The cold and dry conditions can aggravate Vata dosha, which is associated with dryness and stiffness. Kapha may also contribute to sluggishness and low energy.

Ayurveda recommends Ritucharya, a seasonal routine that focuses on balancing these changes through nourishing food, adequate rest, warmth and regular physical activity. The aim is to support the body rather than follow the same routine throughout the year.

Ayurvedic food choices to manage dryness and low energy

Warm, freshly prepared meals are generally preferred during winter. Include whole grains such as rice and wheat, millets like bajra and jowar and seasonal vegetables such as carrots, beetroot and sweet potatoes. Dates, figs, almonds and walnuts can add nutrients and energy to everyday meals.

Ghee and sesame oil can be included in cooking as sources of fat. Ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom and black pepper are commonly used in winter recipes. Warm soups, stews, oatmeal and khichdi are also comforting options. Amla, tulsi and other traditional ingredients are used in Ayurvedic diets, although their benefits can vary and they should not replace medical treatment.

Daily habits that support winter wellness

A regular sleep schedule can help manage seasonal tiredness. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep and make time for gentle activities such as yoga, meditation and walking. Sun Salutations can be included in a suitable exercise routine, while breathing practices may help promote relaxation. Avoid strenuous exercise if you are unwell.

For dry skin, avoid very hot showers as they can remove natural oils. A gentle moisturiser applied after bathing helps retain moisture. Ayurveda also recommends Abhyanga, a warm oil massage before bathing. Sesame, coconut or almond oil can be used if suitable for your skin. For hair care, a gentle scalp massage and mild shampoo may help reduce dryness and roughness.