Winter Illness: 5 Healthy Habits That Will Keep You Away From Severe Infections

Winter Illness: 4 Healthy Habits That Will Keep You Away From Severe Infections

A severe cold wave has gripped many regions in India, especially the northern part. Our body goes through thermoregulation to adjust to the changing climate because cold weather causes a decrease in body temperature. People with low immunity are more prone to illnesses because of their weak immune systems. They can face weather-related conditions like hypothermia, flu, cold, skin, respiratory and mobility issues. Winter demands extra care, a proper diet and staying warm shall keep them away from hard-hitting issues. Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Rohit Shelatka reveals some of the healthy habits that you should consider adopting in order to stay safe from the worst health effects of cold.

1. Keep yourself hydrated:

Naturally, we tend to feel less thirsty in winter. However, dehydration can affect the elderly due to the lack of moisture in the air. Water helps in cleansing the body, delivers nutrients to body cells, and keeps the fluid balance of the body in check. As per Experts, it is advised to consume at least 5-6 glasses of water each day to stay hydrated. One can also have lukewarm green tea throughout the day as an option to water.

2. Try to be active:

Generally, people wake up early in the morning before sunrise. After taking a good breakfast, it’s important to step out to get some natural Vitamin D. Any form of exercise, short walks, muscle movement can help increase the heart rate, regulate blood flow and eliminate winter depression, lethargy, stiffness, and pain.

3. Rest well:

In the chilly weather, a lack of sleep might make you feel drowsy and exhausted. It is essential to have enough rest to be active throughout the day. It is advised, to let your body have proper sleep.

4. Have a well- balanced diet:

Maintaining a well-balanced diet during cold weather is crucial. The immune system functions better if you consume a balanced diet full of whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts, and seeds, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. At breakfast include eggs, chapatis, oats, idlis, foods that are easy to chew and digestible. Include seasonal vegetables like yam, sweet potatoes, spinach, radish, carrot, beetroot during lunch and dinner. Eating a well-balanced diet is not the cure to ailments and disease, but it certainly helps to support the body’s immune system and boost overall energy levels. Nutrients such as Vitamins A, C, D and E, zinc and omega 3 fatty acids are known for their powerful impact on the immune system.