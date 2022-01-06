Skin is a very crucial part of our body as it gets exposed to harsh weather which makes it dull and dry. Taking care of our skin is very essential, like any other organs in our body. Especially during this chilly weather – The Winters.Also Read - Say Goodbye to Dull And Dry Skin This Winter by Adding These 3 Berries to Your Diet

India has a varied weather in the winter months across regions in the country. Regions in the North can be extremely chilly during winters, while southern India remains moderately warm and humid throughout the year. However, in some regions in India the cold can be quite intolerable, even for our skin. This season can harm your skin by making it dry, itchy and irritated. Even though those hot long showers calm you down and make you feel fresh, they can also dry out your skin and damage its surface layer.

These dry winters suck up the moisture in the skin which results in patchy and dull looking skin. Aishwarya Bansal, Beauty and Fashion Content Creator on Trell shares ways to prevent this and make your skin look and feel better:

Avoid hot showers: Go for a warm water bath rather than hot water. Use good quality shower gels or soaps and seal your skin with a good body moisturiser. This will help maintain the natural body oils.

Chemical free products: A lot of products we use on the skin include harmful chemicals which impact our skin’s natural barrier. These days, there are many high-quality chemical-free brands available that you can invest in. You will have multiple options while choosing a gentle cream and shower gels. Pick your products more consciously and choose chemical-free brands.

Use humidifiers: Our skin loses moisture during winters. It is recommended to buy a humidifier that will help skin remain hydrated at your home.

Use sunscreens: People think that sunscreens are only for summers but that’s not true they should be used even on grey winter days. And don’t be fooled by darker and dry winter days. The sun’s harmful UV rays can permeate clouds and still cause damage. So it’s important to apply sunscreen everyday, whether you’re stepping out or staying indoors.

Wear comfortable wool: There are different types of clothing when it comes to winters. Often, fuzzy sweaters and rough sweaters which can dry up your skin. So avoid wearing these materials directly onto the skin and layer them on some cotton vest instead.

Exfoliating and pampering: Exfoliating the skin is important to remove the dead skin as the skin cracks and starts coming off. This will make it clear and shiny. Pamper your skin with body butter to restore the oils. Ideally, you should exfoliate your skin every 15 days.

These are some of the steps that should be considered for your skin during winters. You will definitely see results in fews days.