Top Recommended Stories
Winter Skincare: 4 Ways to Use Honey on Your Skin For Natural Glow
Honey is an excellent component for skin care since it has a plethora of antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities.
Winter Skincare: Honey works like a magic on your skin! The best approach to provide it with a nice blanket of warmth and assist it in overcoming the winter blues is with honey. Honey provides a wide range of advantages, from just hydrating your skin to preventing severe infections. The natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities of honey help to treat acne outbreaks and prevent secondary infections. The skin becomes soft, radiant, and shiny after using raw honey to hydrate it. Honey is a great choice when it comes to taking care of your skin.
Also Read:
4 WAYS TO USE HONEY ON YOUR SKIN IN WINTER:
- Milk And Honey: Take 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk and an equal quantity of raw honey. We should be combined them in a dish. Apply this mixture to your face and neck and Use your fingers to gently massage. keep for 15-20 minutes. Use water to remove it, and then repeat this alternative day for the best result.
- Yoghurt And Honey: Take half a tablespoon of raw honey to one tablespoon of fresh yoghurt mixed with everything, then massage your face and neck for a few minutes. Do this for 10-15 minutes, then wash it off with water. Apply this face pack for 2-3 days. This is especially for dry skin.
- Honey And Lemon: Take a bowl and mix a tablespoon of raw honey and 1 teaspoon of squeezed lemon juice. Apply this on your face and neck. Keep this for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with luke water and moisturize your face and neck.
- Honey, Aloe vera And Cinnamon: Take a bowl mix 2 tablespoons of raw honey, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera, and 1/4th tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Mix it well. Apply this natural mask to your face and neck. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturize your face gently.
(With IANS inputs)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.