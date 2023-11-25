Home

Winter Skincare Tips: 5 Step-Routine To Manage Acne-Prone Skin

Winter's here and it is time to change our skincare routine with the season. Have an ace-prone skin? Follow these tips to manage pimples during cold months.

Navigating winter with acne-prone skin can be tricky, as the cold weather, indoor heating, and temperature fluctuations tend to trigger breakouts and skin irritations. This season, arm yourself with five essential winter skincare tips tailored for acne-prone skin. With the right routine, you can effectively manage acne flare-ups and maintain a healthy, radiant complexion despite the winter challenges. Speaking to IANS, Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder of OZiva explained why it becomes vital to ensure your skin stays clear and glowing throughout the colder months.

WINTER SKINCARE ROUTINE

Gentle Cleansing: Begin your routine with a mild, non-drying cleanser that effectively removes impurities without stripping essential oils, creating a clean canvas without causing breakouts. Look for cleansers containing Niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3. These cleansers not only aid in reducing melanin synthesis, but also combat acne, and dark spots, and assist in pigmentation correction. In order to ensure that your skin isn’t itchy, tight, or flaky, it would be a good idea to use lukewarm water instead of hot water. Hydration is Key: Stay refreshed by sipping water regularly throughout the day and consume at least 8 glasses of water daily for your internal hydration. Use Oil-Free Moisturiser: Ensure your skin stays nourished and hydrated using an oil-free moisturizer packed with clinically proven ingredients during the cold season. Look for formulations that offer multifaceted benefits for radiant skin. Opt for a moisturizer enriched with Kakadu Plum Extract, a potent source of Vitamin C, enhancing your skin’s natural glow. Sunscreen Protection: Shielding your skin from harmful UV rays is crucial even in winter. Despite the colder temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays remain present and can cause damage. Utilizing a non-greasy sunscreen with a suitable Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is essential. This protective measure not only helps prevent sunburn but also safeguards against long-term skin damage, including premature aging, wrinkles, and sunspots. Don’t Forget Major Nutrients: One must always incorporate different foods in their daily diet to keep themselves warm and receive nutrients that are crucial for winter like Vitamin C (citrus fruits and veggies like orange, gooseberry, lemon, sweet lime, kiwi, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli), Vitamin D (Orange juice, almond milk, rice milk and cereals), Vitamin E (Almonds, resins, walnuts) and Omega3 Fatty Acids (Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nuts). Antioxidant Diet: Fruits and vegetables help in boosting your immune system. So focus on what is available in the market for you to eat, depending on the seasons, and choose seasonal fruits and vegetables such as apples, grapes, broccoli, sprouts, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, dates, oats, basil, ginger, whole grain cereals & pulses, etc. Make sure at least one fruit or vegetable is a part of your day

Practicing yoga, going for walks, exercising in the gym, swimming, etc. for 30 minutes daily not only helps you stay active in winter but also keeps your body and skin healthy and happy. The right balance of nutritious food and water intake can keep you healthy even when it’s icy outside. Though people crave highly processed foods, and heavy and rich dishes during the cold weather, plant-based meals help avoid digestive discomfort, keep energy levels steady, and stabilise our gut microbiome. Lentils, cereals, fruits, and veggies meet our protein, vitamin, and fiber needs and boost immunity. Moreover, nutrient-rich supplements are free of artificial ingredients and preservatives.

(With IANS inputs)

