Winter Skincare: Face Oil is the buzzword today, especially in winter, when the weather is cold and dry. Oil, by itself, does not moisturise the skin, but it helps the skin to hold moisture better. Face oils help people with dry skin, by softening it and preventing loss of moisture. The skin feels and looks soft and smooth after the application of oil. Olive oil and Coconut oil, for instance, help the skin to retain moisture and thus prevent moisture loss.

Argan oil and Jojoba oil are ideal as face oils. Argan oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants and Vitamin E. Therefore, it helps to delay the visible signs of ageing and even rejuvenates the skin. It is easily absorbed by the skin and helps to nourish and moisturise it. A few drops of Argan oil can be applied directly and massaged on the face after cleansing. It can also be used as a serum, applying only a few drops. Or, add a few drops of the oil to 100 ml rose water to make a skin tonic.

Jojoba oil is very close to the skin's natural oil in nature. Face oils that are a combination of essential oils and carrier, or pressed oils, help to control certain skin conditions and also impart a natural, healthy glow.

Jojoba oil and Argan oil are getting more importance as face oils, but that does not mean that oils like sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil are less effective. Sometimes, a combination of oils may be more effective. Face oil can be a combination of pressed and essential oils, or it may be a single pressed oil, like sweet almond oil, olive oil, or an unscented oil for sensitive skin. Bio-organic face oils may contain Vitamin E oil, sunflower or soya oils.

When buying face oil, look at the label to see the ingredients. You should check the base oil or base ingredient. It will probably be “pressed” oil. Check if there is any mention of skin type suitability. Jojoba oil and Tea Tree oil, for instance, suit acne-prone skin. Check the method of use too. If there are essential oils, the directions for usage should be followed. Check also for the fragrances used, as they may be photosensitive and react on sun exposure, like citrus oils and bergamot. Indeed, the right face oil is the route to healthy, radiant skin.