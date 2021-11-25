Winter Tips: The advent of climate change and the after-effects of Covid19 have altered our lifestyle inexplicably. Frequent handwashing has pretty much become second nature and with winter drawing closer the need to look after our hands becomes imminent. While regular handwashing is the need of the hour, the skin on our hands is delicate and loses moisture easily, making our hands prone to skin irritation, and dryness. Here’s why one must switch to a handwash that protects hands from germs while ensuring the hands remain soft and well-nourished in the season of dryness.Also Read - 2021 Travel Essentials For Men: How To Look Stylish And Dapper in Winter

So, the next time you go to pick a handwash for yourself, look out for these attributes:

Germ Protection Properties: Germ protection is the most basic ask when it comes to a handwash, it is imperative that the cleanser should help rid our hands of all the dirt, and germs. Infections usually spread when contaminated hands touch face, eyes, nose, mouth giving easy access to germs to enter the body. Washing hands with Fiama’s handwash can prevent spread of infections and illnesses causing germs. Mood Elevating Fragrance: Scent has a significant impact on our mood. The fruity, flowery and oil-based extracts in a handwash can lend these fragrance notes to the handwash and help in mood upliftment and positivity. Using Fiama’s Handwash range not only to keep the hands soft, but also contains fragrances that make you feel happy and ready to take on the world when all looks gloomy. Nourishment: A good handwash not only protects hands from germs and cleans the impurities but also leaves our hands feeling soft and moisturized. The perfect combination of ingredients and the correct formula can help to moisturize and soften skin. That’s why always pick a handwash that has hydrating properties that will not only keep your hands clean but will make them soft and supple too. Rejuvenation: Indulging in a handwash with fragrance compositions can promote an active mood state, allowing us to feel refreshed and invigorated. The act of lathering up foam, to massage hands can serve as a quick ‘perk me up’ moment for someone or it could mean a minute of solitude giving one short moment of self-reflection, either way this could be the much needed ‘me’ time. That’s not all, the process of handwashing also helps in uplifting one’s mood, leaving one feeling great, relaxed and happy.

Our hands are hands-down one of the most significant part of our body and it's important to keep them optimally clean, protected from germs, hydrated and nourished. So, the next time, you are out to pick a handwash, do keep this check-list handy to ensure your handwash is ticking all the right boxes.