Winter Travel Tips: 7 Hair And Skin Care Tips by Shahnaz Husain to Help You Travel With Ease

Winter Travel Tips For Skin And Hair: In the winter, you should take care of your skin and hair and exercise particular caution when travelling.

Winter Travel Tips For Skin And Hair: During winter vacation, or travelling to a cold country, may mean that you spend more time in the sun. So remember to take along sunscreen and moisturizer. Exposure to the sun, wind or cold can really dry out the skin and can even cause irritation and sensitivity. So, moisturizers, hand creams, lip balms and nourishing creams are important. If you have long hair, take along a headband and hair clips, to keep your hair tidy.

FOLLOW THESE 7 ESSENTIAL WINTER TRAVEL TIPS FOR SKIN AND HAIR

Apply anti-tan sunscreen 20 minutes before sun exposure. If you are out in the sun for more than 30 minutes, re-apply the sunscreen. Apply moisturizing cream or hand cream on the hands two or three times and massage it into the skin. Moisturize your skin daily too, so that you replenish the moisture loss. Remember to take a scarf or hat along to protect your hair from over-exposure to the sun, as well as from wind and dust. A pick-me-up face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. It is a simple way to remove fatigue and refresh the skin. You may not have time to mix ingredients, so take along a peel-off mask to add a touch of brightness to the skin. Ready-to-use peel-off masks are easily available. For the hair, take along a mild herbal shampoo, conditioner or hair serum, a plastic shower cap, towels, and a comb with large, wide teeth. First, wash the hair with a very little shampoo. Dilute it with a little water and then apply. Rinse thoroughly with water. For more convenience, you can take along a Dry Shampoo or even a leave-on conditioner or hair serum. If you are flying, there are more chances of the skin becoming dry and dehydrated. So, drink plenty of water during flights to maintain the water balance of your body. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated. You can have fruit juices but avoid aerated drinks. Avoid alcohol and too much coffee during the flight, as these can also cause dehydration. Take your moisturizer along and use it during the flight. It helps to prevent moisture depletion and is actually a protection. Moisture is actually the skin’s basic need. This is more so during winter.