Winter Weight Loss: 6 Ways to Ditch Your Lazy Self and Get in Shape

Losing weight in winters can be little more challenging than summer. Here is how to ditch the blanket and get going to shed extra fat.

Winter Weight Loss: Come winter, we tend to be too cozy and comfy in our blankets. Not to forget, too lazy to leave the comfort space as well. Weight loss in winter can be a little bit more challenging than in any other season because laziness takes over everything and let’s not forget how food becomes more tasty during this time! Due to drop in temperature, we tend to less hydrate ourselves, not exercise and lack vitamin D absorption too.

So, how do we exercise? How do we lose weight when no beads of sweat actually trickle down after a good workout? Here is how to ditch those blankets and get in shape nonetheless.

WEIGHT LOSS IN WINTER: 5 TIPS TO GET IN SHAPE

Follow the Golden Rule of Hydration: As much water intake increases during summer, it takes a major dip during winter. Therefore, dehydration increases in people which slows down the metabolism process. It is imperative to drink water and during winters, lukewarm water mixed with honey at times can do wonders for burning calories. Make Veggies Your Besties: Winter is a great time to enjoy a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, such as citrus fruits, carrots, beets, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes. These foods are packed with nutrients and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied. Regular Indoor Exercise: Staying active is important to break the sedentary lifestyle. So, during winter, instead of hitting the gym every day, one may try to have an inside workout session. Either brisk walking, skipping rope, burpees, cardio at home, or yoga can help nurn calories faster. Mindful Eating: Be mindful of your comfort food cravings’s easy to overindulge in comfort foods during the winter months. However, it’s important to be mindful of your calorie intake and make healthy choices. If you do crave comfort foods, try to choose healthier options, such as baked sweet potato fries instead of french fries or homemade soup instead of canned soup. Get enough sleep: When you’re well-rested, you’re better able to make healthy choices and resist cravings. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Stress Management: Stress can lead to unhealthy eating habits and weight gain. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.

Apart from these, eating smaller, more frequent meals can help to keep your blood sugar levels stable and prevent overeating. Avoid sugary drinks. Sugary drinks are high in calories and empty of nutrients. Instead, opt for water, unsweetened tea, or coffee.

So this winter, ditch that lazy self, get over the blanket space and set in your winter weight loss regime!

