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WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: What’s India’s tourism future? Key voices to discuss

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 will bring together key voices from India's tourism and hospitality sector to discuss emerging opportunities, changing travel trends and the future of tourism.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 23, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026: What's India’s tourism future? Key voices to discuss
Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026 (PC: Wion)

India’s tourism sector is changing quickly. From the way people plan holidays to the role of technology in travel, several factors are reshaping how people experience destinations. Against this backdrop, the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 is bringing together voices from across the tourism ecosystem for a conversation on where the sector is headed next.

This is a developing story. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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