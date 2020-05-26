Pregnancy is a wonderful experience and nothing can match the happiness of being a mother. Though it makes a woman’s life tough, she ignores all the suffering for her child. A woman goes through an array of physical and mental changes during the gestation and post the delivery of baby, that can take a toll on anyone. From sleep deprivation to stubborn stretch marks, heavyweight, and hair fall, there is a plethora of factors that can make a woman go through postpartum stress and depression. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Beauty Essentials Are All You Need to Rock This Summer

During pregnancy, an increase in the production of estrogen hormone enhances a woman's look. However, the opposite happens post the delivery of the baby. A dull-looking, pigmented, and torn-out skin, hair fall, and dark circles become the postpartum reality. This can leave a woman to lose her self-esteem and confidence. That is why today we have come with certain effective beauty tips for new mothers. Following them can make you get rid of all the skin and hair related issues and get an attractive personality just like a yummy mummy.

Clean Your Face Twice a Day

To make your skin look good, you need to keep the skin pores clean. To do that, you just need to wash your face twice a day with a mild cleanser. Doing this can gradually fade away the breakouts on your skin that occurs due to accumulation of dirt and oil. In case you have a dry skin, apply a water-based moisturizer after washing your face.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping for at least 8 hours is important for your body as it regenerates new skin cells and flush out the dead ones while you are relaxing. Getting plenty of sleep can make your skin glow and look healthier.

Eat Healthy Food Items

It is commonly seen that women start eating junk food post-pregnancy. This is not only bad for your health but your skin as well. Therefore, you must eat only healthy food items including broccoli, spinach, beetroot, carrots etc. These vegetables contain vitamins and antioxidants that can rejuvenate your skin. You can have detox water as well. Drinking carom seeds water can bring back your skin glow by clearing out the toxins from the body.