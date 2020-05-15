Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning and manages to grab the attention wherever she goes. Her radiant skin and luscious hair locks help her look gorgeous. If you are wondering what is her beauty secret, you have to head towards your kitchen. Yes, you read it right. To get a naturally glowing skin like hers, you don’t need to spend a huge amount of money on beauty products. Fruits and vegetables that you eat are enough for that. Also Read - Easy And Interesting Beauty Blender Hacks You Will Absolutely Fall in Love With

If you wish to make people feel envious of your long and strong hair and flawless skin, you can follow Janhvi Kapoor's beauty regime. Here is what she does.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Hair Care Routine

Janhvi follows the footsteps of her mother Sridevi when it comes to using natural beauty hacks. She uses kitchen ingredients like eggs, methi, and beer to make hair packs and provide nourishment to the hair follicles. She also makes hair oil at home just the way her mother used to make. The Tinsel town diva uses dried flowers and amla to prepare hair oil at home. Notably, amla is known to strengthen your hair follicles and boost hair growth. It also serves as a natural hair conditioner. People with dandruff can use amla as it has anti-bacterial properties that can help in treating scalp problems. Amla is perfect for cleansing scalp and preventing hair fall.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Skincare Routine

Janhvi Kapoor’s skin always looks fresh. And the credit goes to her skincare packs that is prepared using leftover fruits. In an interview, Janhvi had revealed that her mother used to put leftover fruits from the breakfast on her face and that made her skin glow. The ‘Dhadak’ actor does the same. You can apply fruits like papaya, avocado, orange, or even the summer fruit, watermelon on your face. Papaya can keep your skin healthy by destroying the free radicals and can also help heal chronic skin ulcers. On the other hand, avocado can delay ageing due to its antioxidant properties. Oranges are good for reducing any inflammation and for collagen synthesis. Whereas watermelon can prevent skin damage by flushing out toxins. It can also make your skin scar-free.