Woman Creates Stir on London Streets in Bridal Lehenga, Netizens Think She Ran Away From Her Own Wedding – Watch Viral Video

A Spanish-Indian model took over the streets of London wearing a bridal red lehenga. Here's how internet reacts!

An interesting video featuring a woman all decked up in a vibrant red lehenga has gone viral on social media. Shraddha, a Spanish-Indian model, shared her video on Instagram as she was seen strolling through the streets of London, dressed as a bride. The video captures the reactions of passersby to her unconventional attire. Take a look!

In the video, Shraddha was seen wearing a striking crimson lehenga complemented by elaborate jewellery. The video begins with her standing at a metro station, where her presence commands attention as she gracefully enters the train. All eyes are irresistibly drawn to her, with one admirer calling her ‘gorgeous.’ Upon reaching her destination, she is seen wandering on streets of London, where commuters seem to be fascinated by her appearance. The video also showed several people taking pictures of her. “Giving y’all anxiety through the screen,” reads the caption of Shraddha’s post.

Woman Wears Lehenga to Travel in London Metro, Internet Reacts: WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha✨ (@shr9ddha)

Since being posted online, the video garnered millions of views. Several people loved her unconventional look, while others had different opinions. “Beautiful look, she slayed,” “You are amazing,” another “An inspiration to all, Users wrote. While one person said, “Have you run from your wedding?”, Another said, ‘Shaadi se bhagne ki kya majboori?’ while few called her out for “attention-seeking behaviour.”

Well, what are your thoughts about her look? Tell us in the comments below!

