An autoimmune disease is basically a condition that occurs when your immune system mistakenly starts damaging the body’s own tissues considering them foreign. Normally, the immune system is able to understand the difference between foreign and your own body cells and protects you from the attack of viruses and bacteria by secreting antibodies. However, due to some unknown reasons the defense system mistakes body parts like joints and skin as invaders and attacks them.

Till now, scientists are unaware of the reason behind the misfire done by the immune system. The only thing they have managed to find out is that some people are more prone to developing an autoimmune disease than others. Recently, research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has revealed that women are more susceptible to developing an autoimmune disease than men. This is because women have a stronger immune response compared to men. Also, in the case of genetic transfer of an autoimmune disease, it has been found that certain genes on the X chromosome are less expressive when they are of paternal origin than maternal.

Another study published in the Autoimmunity Reviews has revealed that the ratio of men and women developing an autoimmune disease is 1:2. Some of the most commonly diagnosed autoimmune conditions include type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, etc. An autoimmune disorder can affect one or multiple organs like blood vessels, joints, skin, red blood cells, muscles, thyroid, etc. Also, people having such a condition are more susceptible to organ failure, heart attack, stroke, etc. Sadly, there is no cure for autoimmune disease. It can only be managed with the help of certain medicines and lifestyle changes like exercising, practicing yoga, having a healthy diet, etc.