Women die from heart failure more than men, says a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine. According to scientists, a few risk factors of cardiovascular diseases affect men and women differently. For example, obesity, which is known to increase the likelihood of developing diabetes and eventually lead to heart diseases is more susceptible to women than men.

Additionally, the scientists explain, that sex hormone oestrogen is linked to the onset of heart diseases like heart failure and attack. According to them, this hormone interferes with the formation of the connective tissue in the heart and makes it difficult for the organ to pump blood effectively.

Though men also have this sex hormone, its level is extremely less in them compared to women and that is why they are less likely to suffer from such conditions. This doesn’t mean oestrogen is not required in the body. Apart from helping in developing female sex characteristics, it serves many other purposes. And, that is the reason, post-menopause, women lose the advantage of having oestrogen and as a result, their arteries become stiffer creating a problem in blood flow.

Considering the above study results, it becomes extremely important for women to pay special attention to having food. This is because it plays a significant role in preventing heart failure. Here, we tell you about certain heart-friendly food you must include in your daily diet.

Green vegetables

Spinach, broccoli, and kale are packed with heart-friendly nutrients like vitamin K. This protects your arteries and helps in blood clotting. Additionally, these vegetables are rich in dietary nitrates that reduce the blood pressure and stiffness in the wall of arteries. Moreover, the minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins present in them improve the functions of cells lining the blood vessels.

Whole grains

Germ, endosperm, and bran are the three parts of whole grains and all of them are rich in nutrients. Eating brown rice, barley, quinoa, and whole wheat almost on a daily basis can decrease your risk of suffering from heart failure. They are known to reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body and lower the systolic blood pressure.

Berries

Containing antioxidants like anthocyanins, berries can provide protection against inflammation and oxidative stress, factors responsible for developing heart diseases like heart failure, says a study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research.