NFHS Latest Survey: A survey conducted by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) on “who has more sexual partners, Indian men or women” has brought forth interesting, maybe “shocking” results, for some. It is worth mentioning that the NFHS conducts surveys and collects data related to Indian families and individuals and their preferences, lifestyle, and health-related information.Also Read - Women Have More Sex Partners Than Men in THESE 11 States/UTs: National Family Health Survey | List Here

The latest survey on sexual partners concerning Indian men or women has revealed that women have more sexual partners than men in India. This survey was carried out in 707 districts of the country and included 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men. The survey was done for the period 2019-2021 whose report has been released now. Also Read - Bihar, Jharkhand, UP Poorest States In India: NITI Aayog's Poverty Index

Women in rural areas have more sexual partners than urban women

A larger proportion of rural women who have never married, are divorced or are widowed, said that in the 12 months from the survey, had physical relations with two or more people. This is higher than the proportion of urban and married women. One more thing has come to the fore in this survey. According to the survey, compared to women, men have had relationships with women who were neither their spouses nor were living with them.

Women in these 11 states have more sex partners

According to the survey, in 11 states and union territories, women have more than one sex partner. These states are Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. According to the survey, women in Rajasthan had an average of 3.1 sex partners. On the other hand, men in Rajasthan had an average of 1.8 sex partners.

What is National Family Health Survey (NFHS)

This type of survey is used to find out whether condoms are being used during sex or not. In such cases, less use of condoms increases the risk of HIV/AIDS. Apart from this, this report is useful for the socio-economic characteristics of the country, policy formulation for the government, and implementation of government schemes.