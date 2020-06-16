Do you know that one in three women are currently suffering from loneliness owing to pandemic and lockdown? Yes, you read it right. Social distancing and isolation have created a void in these women’s mind and that has led to loneliness, a complex human emotion that can gradually lead to depression and then suicide, if not addressed on time. Also Read - Social Isolation And Loneliness Could Increase Inflammation in Body

Recently, researchers at the University of Essex conducted a study and found out that women are more vulnerable to mental health problems during the coronavirus pandemic than men. The study revealed that the number of women suffering from stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 outbreak has risen from 11 per cent to 27 per cent. On the other hand, the number of men suffering from at least one mental condition has reached 18 per cent from 7 per cent.

Researchers justified this difference stating that the reason behind this may be the added pressure of childcare, domestic duties, and professional work on women during the lockdown.

Notably, loneliness is described as a state of solitude and feeling alone. It can leave you feel unwanted and empty. People suffering from loneliness crave for human attention and communication but feel difficult to form connections. There is an array of reasons why you may feel loneliness. It may be because of the loss of a loved one, divorce, financial loss, moving to a new place, professional or household pressure, or low self-esteem.

If persisted for long, loneliness can lead to alcoholism, antisocial behaviour, decreased memory, altered brain function, and depression. That is why you must take this psychological problem seriously and reach out to people to seek help. Your life is priceless and you are meant to live.