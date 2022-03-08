Women's Day Special: The Rise of Shahnaz Husain in Beauty Industry

“Shahnaz Husain has done so much for India’s image abroad that she truly deserves the sobriquet of India’s Beauty Ambassador.” Washington PostAlso Read - Meet The Women Farmers of West Bengal Who Are Bringing The Change, Breaking One Gender Stereotype at a Time!

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain is globally renowned for organic beauty care, based on Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of herbal healing. She blended India's plant power with the latest scientific techniques and opened the windows of the world to nature, addressing the need for safe, pure, organic, beauty products.

Her formulations have a huge following worldwide and are positioned as the leader in Ayurvedic beauty care in domestic and international markets. Shahnaz Husain has received prestigious awards. She became the first woman

in 104 years to receive the World's Greatest Woman Entrepreneur Award from Success, the New York-based business Magazine. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award. Shahnaz Husain received an Award for Excellence in product innovation for her innovative Chemoline Range for cancer patients at an event in London for Cancer Survivors.

As one of India’s leading women entrepreneurs, both her franchise-based enterprise and also her marketing strategies are truly unique. Even at a time, when the demand for the product is sustained through advertising, she did not rely on commercial advertisements. Shahnaz was invited by Harvard Business School to speak on how she established an international brand, becoming a Harvard Case Study and now she is a Harvard Subject for “Emerging Markets.”

Dedicated to innovation, Shahnaz Husain has evolved over 375 organic formulations for organic beauty care, using 1500 different herb and fruit extracts, essential oils, even precious minerals and gems, all based on Ayurveda. The products are backed by intensive research in the company’s R&D units.

Women empowerment and humanitarian causes have been close to Shahnaz Husain’s heart. Early in her career, she started encouraging ordinary housewives to open salons in their own homes. She trained them and gave them the Shahnaz Herbal franchise. She is the pioneer of professional vocational training in beauty, starting her beauty academy over four decades ago, at a time when only apprenticeship training was available. She provides free beauty 2 training courses for the speech & hearing and visually impaired, as well as acid-attack survivors. She has also contributed to Government Skill Development projects for 40,000 under-privileged women in the area of Beauty & Wellness.

Toolkits were also distributed to the women for home-based businesses. Shahnaz has no doubt that in the coming years’ Indian women will be a force to reckon with. Indeed, her life and career are an inspiration to women to realize their dreams with faith and courage.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Shahnaz Husain said, “The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is ‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.’ I wish to dedicate this day to the empowerment of

women so that they can contribute to gender equality, as well as important issues like climate change, global warming and protection of the environment. An empowered woman can contribute to a sustainable future, leaving a safe and secure planet for our children. We inhabit beautiful earth and each one of us has the responsibility to protect it. So, let us all do our bit, at the individual level, to protect the environment and bring nature into the experience of our daily life. For gender equality, let us all work for women’s education, vocational training, skill development, safety and security. In the coming years, women will become a force to reckon with. They will follow their dreams with faith and courage.”