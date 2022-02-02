Actor Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness regime and routine. He is hardworking and is very dedicated to fitness and his workout routines. For him, hitting the gym and working out is how he begins his morning. For Tiger, morning meditation is hitting the gym and working out with full strength and energy.Also Read - Disha Patani Satisfies Inner Wanderlust in Sizzling Pink Bikini, Tiger Shroff’s Reaction Wins Heart

Taking it to Instagram, Tiger gave a sneak peek at his morning meditation. His morning meditation has definitely set some major goals for all of us. He has always been one of those workout people who practise high-intensity workouts with easy to kick start their day. His social media account is filled with his workout videos and photos. He takes his workout and fitness quite seriously. The caption read,” Morning meditation.” Also Read - Tiger Shroff is a Pure BTS Fan, Impresses ARMY And Disha Patani With Killer Dance Moves on 'Butter' - Watch

Check Out Tiger’s Instagram Story

Tiger gave a glimpse of his kind of morning meditation. Hitting the gym and practising high intense workouts is how he meditates in the morning. In the video, he was seen hitting the gym and pumping his arm muscle with an intense workout. Lying down on an inclined seat of the gym, Tiger was holding two weights in front of his head and he was energetically pulling them down and then upwards. Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger was seen working on his arm muscles. This method has numerous health benefits. This workout helps in improving muscle strength and toning. It also helps in the leaning of the muscle. Arm muscle workout helps in safeguarding the bones, straightening the body posture and improving the joints.