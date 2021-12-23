Wondering How to Make Your House Christmas Ready? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

A home is a statement of the kind of people who live in it. My home reflects my personality, my dreams and the very essence of my being. I love beauty and like to surround myself with beautiful things. This is all the more relevant during festivals. I hope to have an unmistakable festive look, with traditional décor and decorations. I love celebrating all festivals. During Christmas, the entire foyer of our home has a beautiful backdrop of red with green foliage. Red as the colour theme spreads warmth and sets the mood for the festival.Also Read - Visit These Christmas Fairs in Delhi And Soak in The Festive Fervour

Every year, we have a huge Christmas tree, sparkling with lights and adorned with decorations. It is the centre of attraction. Golden bells, glittering silver stars and crystals complete the picture. Twinkling lights and music transport one to a festive feeling. All festivals are a time to renew ties with family and friends, but with the pandemic and its variants, we all have to exercise caution. I remember the days when each guest took away the fragrance of a memorable Christmas. Let us hope and pray that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past and we can really celebrate Festivals again.