Pregnancy is the most cherished moment in a woman’s life. She goes through a myriad of physical and mental changes during this phase. Women usually confuse the signs and symptoms of pregnancy with common health issues. Most of the women do not even know during the first few weeks of pregnancy, about their condition. Whereas a few knows right away. Knowing about the correct pregnancy symptoms help in tackling the gestation better.

Though the signs may differ for every woman, certain common and earliest symptoms can give you a clue whether or not you are pregnant. Here, we will talk about that.

Amenorrhea

Amenorrhea is basically missing menstruation. It is one of the most obvious signs of pregnancy. But, it can be deceiving. You may experience abdominal cramps and secretion of vaginal fluid till the third month of pregnancy. And this secretion may be confused with menstrual bleeding. It happens as a result of the penetration of the fertilised eggs in your uterus. Additionally, you may observe a lack of menstruation because of excessive weight or hormonal problems. So, it is advised to look for other signs too.

Morning sickness

By the second week of pregnancy, you may start feeling morning sickness. It may continue for the entire day as well. You can experience nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. But, these signs can be a result of digestive problem, food poisoning, or even stress.

Breast sensitivity

One of the most prominent signs of pregnancy is breast sensitivity. It is basically increased size of breasts, mild or severe pain in the breasts or sensitivity to touch. Also, you may find the areola a bit darker than normal and your nipples softer. These are the signs that start reflecting after a week or two of gestation.