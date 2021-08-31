Skincare: Our major concern has always been about taking good care of the skin. It is of paramount importance to take care of our skin and avoid skin issues. With a lot of information present these days, taking the right decision can be a task. Therefore, you can divide your skin routine into morning and night routines as it can be followed easily and you can stick to it as well.Also Read - Beat Your Hunger Pangs with Quick and Tasty Corn Chaat

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad took to Instagram to share the easiest and convenient skincare routine. The video answers all your queries and they share the best skincare practice.

The caption on their post read, "Daydreaming of 'What if my skin was perfect?' Do you daydream? Sometimes I wonder what my skin would be like if I had not taken care of my routine? That is why I am bringing my dear friend and skin expert @drjaishreesharad who guided me to the best practices to follow as a morning and evening routine. It's easy and effective!"

A lot of people ask what is retinol and what are the side effects. We have you covered here!

What is Retinol?

Retinol is derived from Vitamin A and fat-soluble vitamins like carrots, eggs and sweet potatoes. Amanda Hagen, a certified esthetician and Internation educated for Glo Skin Beauty said to Today,” Retinol is a gold-standard ingredient in skin care because it alters the behavior of aged cells so they act in a more youthful manner. It smooths and refines skin’s texture, enhances skin radiance and treats aging.”

It has anti-ageing elements that help in accelerating skin, reducing ageing, bad texture and age spots. They also prevent wrinkles and brightens dull skin.

What is the side effects of retinol?

It takes time for the skin to adjust. Hence, you can see dryness, redness and even flakiness of the skin.

Amanda suggests, “”Begin slowly by adding it into a nightly routine one to two times per week for the first week and increasing it gradually from there, depending on how the skin reacts. If there is visible redness or peeling, use it once per week for a month then increase to twice per week and monitor the skin for irritation before increasing use. “

Do not forget to apply sunscreen before heading out to the sun. It becomes sensitive when sunray hits and sunscreen will prevent the skin from drying.

However, pregnant women or planning on getting pregnant are advised to consult their doctors first before using retinol treatment.