Coconut oil has been a common ingredient in the Indian household for a long time. Our mothers and grandmothers have always trusted in the goodness of coconut oil. Apart from its use as cooking oil or hair oil, raw and unrefined coconut oil has many benefits when applied to the skin. Regular application of coconut oil makes your skin smooth, helps to reduce inflammation, and prevents infection.Also Read - Benefits of Coconut-Based Skin Oil: How This Mild Oil Rejuvenates And Hydrates Your Skin | Expert Speaks

Benefits of Coconut Oil When Left Overnight on The Face

Coconut oil is rich in nourishing fatty acid that helps to make the skin soft and subtle. It is particularly beneficial if you have a dry skin problem. The linoleic acid in coconut oil keeps the skin hydrated. It also contains lauric acid that has an antibacterial property. Also Read - Health Care Tips : Health Benefits Of Eating Coconut Oil Everyday, Watch Video

Coconut oil helps trap the moisture inside the skin, creating a barrier. This helps to keep the skin hydrated throughout the night. If you plan to apply coconut oil on the skin, always go for the cold-pressed virgin coconut oil for the best result. That’s because this version of coconut oil contains the highest amount of fatty acid that helps in keeping your skin hydrated. If you have chaffed and irritated skin, overnight application of coconut oil can help soothe the irritation. You can treat dark spots and uneven skin tone with the regular overnight application of coconut oil. The lauric acid in coconut oil helps in collagen production. Collagen helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin. Keeping the collagen level in the skin also helps delay the appearance of aging signs, dark spots, and wrinkles. Coconut oil also works against the free radicals and keeps away the signs of ageing.

Side effects of leaving coconut oil overnight on the face

While coconut oil has many benefits, it might not suit everyone. Also Read - Wondering How to Include Coconut in Your Haircare Routine? Read on

Coconut oil is excellent for dry, chaffed skin, but leaving coconut oil overnight on the skin might not be the right thing to do for oily skin. Coconut oil is thick and comedogenic, which means it can clog the pores. So if you have oily skin, leaving coconut oil overnight on the face can lead to acne breakouts, blackheads, pimples, or even whiteheads. Coconut oil is also not advised to be used on your face overnight if you have been on antibiotics for a long time or have a weak immune response. Leaving coconut oil overnight can clog the pores and lead to bacterial infection. If you’re allergic to coconut or any other nuts like hazelnut, avoid applying coconut oil on your face. Always do a patch test to detect any allergy before applying it to your face.

Conclusion

Coconut oil hydrates the skin and can be suitable for an overnight application if you have dry and chaffed skin problems. However, if you have oily skin or suppressed immune response, avoid leaving coconut oil on your face overnight. Alternatively, you can pick natural skincare products made from natural organic ingredients for your daily skin care regime.

(Inputs by Dr Kaustav Guha R&D Head SkinKraft Labs, leading Proven science Beauty Brand)