Storing Bread in Refrigerator: We all have the habit of storing bread or loaves in refrigerators. However, the habit of storing food may not be healthy for the body. We are so indulged in our day-to-day activities that little do we think about the food texture and taste. In some countries, people have the habit of storing it in bread boxes in the kitchen. The storing of bread boxes has led to people storing bread in the refrigerator. Lately, a lot of people have questioned about nutritional aspect and we have your answer here.

According to Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University, a digital journal report suggests storing bread in the refrigerator may not interfere with the health quotient of the bread. However, bread becomes less palatable due to the cold temperature of the fridge might turn the starch in your bread to lose moisture and recrystallise. The report suggests the loss of moisture would make the bread dry, tough, and give a stale flavor.

Which Place is The Best to Store The Bread?

Which Place is The Best to Store The Bread?

Homemade bread can be stored at normal room temperature or the age-old way of storing it in the bread box. "Homemade bread stored at room temperature will have the best quality if used within three to five days," adds Baker.

This is not the case with commercially prepared bread. Commercially prepared bread has an expiry date of 5-7 days. Thus, the best way to consume commercially prepared bread is to stick to the given time frame and eat it within that period. In this way, the freshness will remain intact too.

5 Ways to Store Bread