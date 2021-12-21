Makeup is a medium through which you can feel flawless and confident. People are aware of the word makeup but not with the term HD makeup. Read on to know more about it.Also Read - 5 Makeup Tips By Shahnaz Husain For Beginners

What is HD Makeup?

The entry of high-definition cameras posed a threat to all the makeup artists since the lenses in high-definition cameras captured and recognised the presence of wrinkles, blemishes, and scars effortlessly. This is exactly the time when the concept of HD makeup, or rather, high definition makeup, came into existence. This kind of makeup usually gives a flawless and natural, non-cakey look. Also Read - 7 Essential Tips By Shahnaz Husain On Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Cosmetics

How is it Different From Regular Makeup?

The only difference between regular and HD makeup are the products used. The products used while doing HD makeup are high-end, and the products used are lighter in texture and give better coverage, which is generally preferred for the camera. The makeup also blends in seamlessly, eliminating the scars that tend to be visible when regular makeup is done. This kind of makeup doesn’t look unnatural or fake either. Also Read - How to Apply Blush Correctly

Which Tools And Products Are For HD Makeup?

HD makeup is done using brushes and blending sponges that are designed in a way that scatters light falling on the skin, which in turn gives a smooth and soft look. The key here is to blend the products perfectly well to get that natural, even-textured, and flawless-looking skin.

Consider using a foundation or concealer designed for HD filming. This is often where you see the most impact. Plus, focusing on your skin tone means you can also get away with wearing less makeup. My personal favourite is Makeup Forever HD foundation.

How to Apply HD Makeup Like a Pro?

There is one pro tip for any makeup application that I can share with you all, and that is to make sure everything is well blended. Your foundation should not show a line between your face and neck. There should be no sharp or harsh lines on your eyelids. Even your lipstick should look smooth. Any imperfections will look much more noticeable in 4K, so you need to blend as much as possible. And the right way to do this is to find the right shade of foundation that matches your skin, and also, don’t forget to prep your skin.

What Are The Benefits of HD Makeup?

HD makeup is beneficial because it helps hide all the flaws visible on your skin and gives you that natural, non-dramatic look. It is usually preferred by professional models and actors because of the results it tends to offer. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to have perfect-looking, naturally glowing skin after doing their makeup, right? That glow will be very evident even in pictures since the makeup looks and feels absolutely smooth. You end up having a blemish-free-looking face.

Pooja Sethiya, an International Makeup- Artist specializing in prosthetics, SFX & HD makeup.

(With inputs from IANS)