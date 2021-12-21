Cold temperatures and humid climates during winter seasons can create havoc on your scalp, making it look greasy and oily. Everyone experiences a little oily scalp sometimes, but having an abnormal amount of oil in the scalp can be a red flag. Although sebum (oil) present in your scalp is essential for supporting healthy hair growth and maintaining pH balance, its excessive production can lead to a number of issues like oily hair, hair breakage, split ends dandruff, itching, irritation, etc.Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Want Soft And Strong Hair? Try These DIY Hacks Today | Watch Video

Here are some of the common mistakes that can make your hair greasy.

Not washing hair frequently

Washing hair during winters can be a dreadful affair. While skipping a day or two for shampooing hair sometimes is OK, not washing your hair for multiple days at a stretch can take a toll on your scalp health. All the excess oil, dirt, dust particles, dead skin cells, etc. can accumulate in the hair and make it look oilier and greasier. Therefore, make sure to wash your hair at the right intervals with an adequate amount of shampoo to refrain from the greasy scalp.

Washing hair more frequently

Some people like to cleanse their hair every day but still feel their hair become greasy very quickly after washing and experience itching, or irritated scalp. This happens because over-washing hair can strip off essential oils from your scalp, which causes the oil glands to release even more sebum. Excessive oil combined with sweat and debris result in hair problems. However, people with excessive greasy hair may need to wash it more often than people with normal hair conditions.

Washing hair with hot water

During winters, some people like to shower under hot water. But, putting hot water on the sensitive scalp skin can result in dryness and overproduction of oil to compensate. Thus, make sure to wash hair with lukewarm water during winters to minimize hair damage.

Using a wrong shampoo

One should make the right shampoo selection as per the quality and condition of their hair because using the wrong shampoo can do more damage than good. Use a gentle shampoo with higher pH levels to wear off the sleek scalp appearance and moisturize hair from roots to tips. While purchasing shampoo, check for ingredients such as ketoconazole, salicylic acid, selenium sulfide, zinc, etc. to take care of the oils and fungal elements associated with oily scalp. Make sure to shampoo at least twice a week and use conditioner only to the tips.

Touching your hair

Running your hand or hairbrush frequently through your strands can increase sebum production and cause oiliness. Our hands contain dirt particles, and touching hair can cause it to transfer to your scalp.

Wrapping up warm

In cold weather, we usually cover our heads with woollen hats, caps, or, scarfs. But, wrapping up head for long hours can cause one to sweat more, which makes hair appear oilier and leads to dandruff flare-ups. Unwrap your head from time to time to let the scalp breathe for a while to avoid greasiness.

Some things that can help to prevent an oily scalp

Keep your hair combs, pillows, and towels clean to avoid transmission of any dust or grime to your hair.

Avoid tying tight hair or styling frequently as curly hair give more volume to the roots, which prevents your hair from becoming too oily.

Eat a diet rich in zinc, proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, E, and B to keep your hair shiny and voluminous.

Avoid eating fried or roasted food items too often.

Make sure to consult a certified dermatologist if the hair problem persists even after preventing these hair care mistakes.

(Authored by Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)