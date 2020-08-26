Currently, most of the people around the world are working from home to reduce their risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Though this shift of working environment has helped in many ways, it has created a lot of trouble too. When you are working from, it becomes a daunting task to maintain a work-life balance. Daily workload combined with the household chores, kids’ responsibilities, etc. leave you drained out completely at the end of the day. Also Read - 'Work From Home Till July 31, 2021': Cloud Software Major Salesforce Tells Employees

Also, during work from home, some bosses start giving extra work to their employees saying that they must have enough time to do them as they are staying home. And, the fear of job security forces the employees to stretch their working hours. This is what can take a toll on your health. You may start panicking over small things, experience stress, and go through an overwhelming feeling. In this situation, you need to adhere to certain rules in order to keep yourself healthy both mentally and physically. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Google Extends Work From Home For Employees Till July 2021 | Read Details

Take Enough Break

Working for long hours without taking breaks can be detrimental to your health. It can increase your stress level, cause back pain, and affect your vision. So, you must take breaks every 2 hours. You can either have some snacks, watch a quick fun video, or even talk to someone over the call during the break.

Make a Schedule

Setting deadlines and working according to a schedule help in completing the work on time. This will keep you focused and stop you from wasting time. If you do not want to pile up work and increase your stress level, you must have an everyday plan.

Take Out Time For Essential Work

When you are working from home, there is an array of distractions around you that seem tempting enough to shift your focus to them. But that would affect your productivity. So, keep yourself focused at work and take out time only for essentials like yourself, friends, and family. This will stimulate your mind and help you perform better at work.