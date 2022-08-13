Things are changing every day in the current situation, and most of us have noticed that our usual routines have changed. People are spending more time with their family members as most workplaces allow work from home, daycare, and schools close with a new set of rules and regulations. Also, with the thing with pandemic several working parents are facing an exceptional situation, with work from home with kids and also less access to the babysitters that working parents could usually rely on.Also Read - RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at rrbcdg.gov.in| Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Whether you are father or a mother the responsibility of a child never stops. So, how do super parents manage their families while working from home? So, here are few tips that can help your work from home routine with your kids.

6 Tips To Manage Kids While Working From Home

Never Shy Away From Help: Taking care of a baby is difficult work, and it becomes even more difficult when you are also working. If you relied on family assistance or another form of childcare before starting remote work, there is no reason to stop. Whether it's a relative who comes over to help with your baby's care or a part-time babysitter, that help can allow you to focus on your job. So, if assistance is offered, do not be afraid to accept it.

Distract Your Child With Phone And Games: Fortunately, with phone and online communication, there are numerous ways for children to connect even when they are at home. For school-aged children who are comfortable using a device, try to arrange a regular video calls with their friends, or even a weekly chat with distant relatives. It not only provides social interaction for your children, but it also keeps them entertained. Also, its great if you could give them phone to play some games or do anything that they can be engaged for super long time.

Share Responsibilities With Your Partner: Divide the responsibilities with your partner- If you have a partner, work together to divide all of the childcare responsibilities. If your parenting preferences differ, one of you can handle the serious needs of the children, while the other can handle the fun aspec. While one is at the office, the other can look after the children.

Set Important Rules: Kids are capable of learning a wide range of skills. It is your responsibility as a parent to teach them, but how you teach them is just as important as what they learn. Always use positive reinforcement when training your toddler to respect your remote work environment and schedule for the best results. Teach them how to behave when you receive a call or have an email to send.

Rotate Toys to Keep them New And Interesting: Its important that your kid should not only love playing on phones but also loves to play with toys. So keep on changing toys so that they don’t loose interest as well as they know where there comfort zone lies.

Take Short Breaks: Take short breaks from work to spend time with the kids playing, exploring, or learning. Kids love to spend time with their favourite people. So if you can take half and hour or 15 minutes, try to spend time with them.